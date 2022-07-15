Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $314,000 Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,162 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,252,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 301,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,805 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 24,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder bought 8,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $125,001.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 302,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,737.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brendon B. Falconer bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,720 shares of company stock valued at $377,713. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.50 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

ONB has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stephens raised Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

