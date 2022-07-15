Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $318,000 Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,540 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after buying an additional 65,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,845,000 after buying an additional 56,203 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at $3,687,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after buying an additional 37,736 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at $2,052,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $61.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.94 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.93.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $160.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 51.04%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBU. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $130,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $665,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,979.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Profile (Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

