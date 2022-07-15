Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $336,000 Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the first quarter worth $236,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Flowers Foods by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Flowers Foods by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 7.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $1,751,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,328,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FLO opened at $27.16 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.25.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 86.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

About Flowers Foods (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.