Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 173.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 130,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTBI opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average is $42.00. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $55.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.75 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTBI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Community Trust Bancorp to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

