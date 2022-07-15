Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

SBSW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.90 price objective on the stock. Investec cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.98.

SBSW stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $20.64.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

