Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,493,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,720,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,503,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,814,000 after buying an additional 642,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 406.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 643,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,895,000 after buying an additional 516,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 544.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 525,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,237,000 after buying an additional 443,600 shares in the last quarter. 47.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

Shares of SLF opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average of $52.03. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.537 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.68%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.