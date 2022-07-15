Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,617,000 after purchasing an additional 413,742 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,830,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,002,000 after purchasing an additional 177,351 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,051,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,171,000 after purchasing an additional 40,769 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,158,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,779,000 after purchasing an additional 94,891 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.58.

OC stock opened at $80.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

