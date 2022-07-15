Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.4% during the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 60,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

