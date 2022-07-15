Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,231 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

HLF stock opened at $21.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.49. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $54.45. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President John Desimone bought 43,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $936,516.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 123,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,156.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $99,428.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,244.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 63,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,132 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

HLF has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Herbalife Nutrition Profile (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.