Howard Financial Services LTD. Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,471 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.1% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $254.08 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.14.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

