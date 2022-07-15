Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HWM stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $37.66. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.02.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HWM. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Argus increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,884,181.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

