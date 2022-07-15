HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,092 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in HP by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in HP by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 956 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.69.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,410 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.48.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. HP’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 17.99%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

