HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,092 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in HP by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in HP by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 956 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.69.
HP stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.48.
HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. HP’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 17.99%.
About HP (Get Rating)
HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HP (HPQ)
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.