HWG Holdings LP Sells 5,717 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

HWG Holdings LP lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.6% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $298,028,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $108.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.56 and a 200-day moving average of $134.83. The firm has a market cap of $317.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group set a $134.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

