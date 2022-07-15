Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 49,022 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 244.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,022 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 12,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 95,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYG. Barclays downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.52) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.69) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

NYSE LYG opened at $1.91 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

