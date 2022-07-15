Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,783,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,067 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 481.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 630,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after buying an additional 522,031 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,727,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,774,000 after buying an additional 428,233 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 625,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after buying an additional 246,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,069,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,973,000 after buying an additional 235,302 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PXH opened at $17.19 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.44.

