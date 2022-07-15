Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 12,430 Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Nomura in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Nomura by 69.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Nomura by 8,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the period. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nomura alerts:

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $3.66 on Friday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). Nomura had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nomura in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Nomura (Get Rating)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.