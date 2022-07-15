Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,800 Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Entergy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Entergy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Entergy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 4,068 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $511,022.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,095.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $30,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,824 shares of company stock worth $1,327,908. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR opened at $109.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Baader Bank set a $188.00 price target on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $42.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.93.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

