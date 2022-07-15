Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,820 Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,327,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,142,000 after buying an additional 38,114 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,909,000 after acquiring an additional 239,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,749,000 after purchasing an additional 552,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Robert Half International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,020,000 after purchasing an additional 36,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

In related news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,751 shares in the company, valued at $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RHI opened at $75.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.49. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.57.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.20%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CL King raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.40.

Robert Half International Profile (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.