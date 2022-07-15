Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 3,128 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 209.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,187,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,325 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 97,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 115,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.97. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $75.56.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. UBS Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.90.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $10,824,091.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,754,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,277,328,560.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $61,666,335. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

