Ieq Capital LLC Buys 131 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. Truist Financial downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.29.

NYSE:SMG opened at $79.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.84. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $72.58 and a 12 month high of $183.74.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,612.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045 over the last 90 days. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro (Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.