Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 10,588 Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Skillz by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,225,000 after buying an additional 5,253,320 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,531,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,937 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,535,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,570 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,844,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Skillz by 708.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 956,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 838,579 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.10 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Skillz stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. Skillz Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 70.05%. The firm had revenue of $93.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

