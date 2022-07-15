Ieq Capital LLC Has $113,000 Position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greycroft LP bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,853,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,306,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568,451 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $20,444,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,155,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,936 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,176,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,276 shares during the last quarter. 37.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ACHR opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 20.90 and a quick ratio of 20.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $10.53.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). Equities analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.70.

In other news, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 2,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $11,016,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

