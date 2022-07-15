Ieq Capital LLC Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,217 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.29% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 25.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ONCT stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $55.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.87.

Oncternal Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.64% and a negative net margin of 818.20%. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.