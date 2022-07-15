Ieq Capital LLC Invests $206,000 in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in WEX by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.54.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $154.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $208.38. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total value of $134,676.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,657.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,501 shares of company stock worth $593,780 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

