Ieq Capital LLC Invests $208,000 in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,224,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,031,000 after purchasing an additional 740,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,974,000 after acquiring an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,061,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,973,000 after acquiring an additional 288,324 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,933,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,306,000 after purchasing an additional 59,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 930,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,097,000 after purchasing an additional 126,055 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

NRG Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.