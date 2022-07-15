Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $65,000 Investment in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 632.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of NWG opened at $5.11 on Friday. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 7.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.85) to GBX 250 ($2.97) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.75) to GBX 330 ($3.92) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.50.

NatWest Group Profile (Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.