Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 137.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 26.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.4794 dividend. This is a positive change from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 8%. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

About ASE Technology (Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.