Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,668 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $3.98 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.50 ($6.50) to €6.20 ($6.20) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.17.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

