Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,483 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 69,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,018,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,918,000 after buying an additional 19,969 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 439,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMFG shares. StockNews.com lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

SMFG stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.72. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.60 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 6.56%. Equities analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

