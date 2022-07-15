Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA opened at $165.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.65. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.85 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 84.30%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAA. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.31.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

