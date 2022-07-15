Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NVS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.13.

NVS opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $182.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.99.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.