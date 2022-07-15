Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 11,273 Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in Diversey by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 464,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diversey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Diversey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diversey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Diversey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DSEY shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Diversey from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $6.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.64. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.63 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 19.16% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

