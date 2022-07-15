Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,758 Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 33.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in Garmin by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 6,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 724.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 102,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 90,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 14,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $97.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $92.53 and a 12 month high of $178.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.60 and a 200-day moving average of $112.63.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

