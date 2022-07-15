Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 2,444 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 93.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.9% during the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RCL opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.14. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $76.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.10.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

