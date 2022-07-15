Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.5% of Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $105,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,207.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,247.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,526.70. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,244.22.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

