Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Amcor by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 24,433.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMCR opened at $12.39 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

In other Amcor news, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $216,901.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,733 shares in the company, valued at $260,199.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 951,350 shares of company stock worth $12,057,859 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

