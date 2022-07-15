Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,953 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.05.

In other news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy bought 200,000 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $9.85 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.67.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 0.65%. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 378.26%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

