Ieq Capital LLC Sells 4,293 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 107,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.50. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average is $48.93.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 97.42%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

