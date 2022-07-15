Ieq Capital LLC Sells 9,633 Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,633 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,140,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,561,000 after buying an additional 551,412 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 19.0% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 624,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 99,656 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 525,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 78,188 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 245,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 26,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKCC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BKCC stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $271.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.51.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 115.90% and a return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.97%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

