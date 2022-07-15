Ieq Capital LLC Takes $112,000 Position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $23.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.75.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 56.68% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $345.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 4,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $57,826.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,465,391 shares in the company, valued at $48,792,705.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 20,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $296,616.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,469,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,717,906.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,515 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,075 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALHC. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.89.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

