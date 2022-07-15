Ieq Capital LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,426 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAN. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 3,249.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the period. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.90) to €3.50 ($3.50) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Banco Santander from €4.20 ($4.20) to €4.30 ($4.30) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.90) to €4.20 ($4.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.00) to €4.10 ($4.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.84.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

