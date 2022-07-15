Ieq Capital LLC Takes $62,000 Position in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 3,500.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 733.3% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

CLOV stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.75. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $11.13.

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $874.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.42 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 112.18% and a negative net margin of 28.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

