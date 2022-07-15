Ieq Capital LLC Takes $87,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,128.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NLY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of Annaly Capital Management stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NLY opened at $6.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $8.94.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

