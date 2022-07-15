Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ONEM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $9.50 on Friday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $30.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.57 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a negative net margin of 40.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

