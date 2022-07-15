Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.67% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31.
Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile (Get Rating)
