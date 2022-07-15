Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.67% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31.

Get Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. alerts:

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.