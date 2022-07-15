Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 73,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,115,000.

In other news, VP Mei Lin sold 4,057 shares of MFA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $54,688.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,407. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $10.98 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.25). MFA Financial had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $63.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.03%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 166.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

