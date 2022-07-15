Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,355.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,195,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,386,000 after buying an additional 3,103,297 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 338,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after buying an additional 36,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.52. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $35.58. The company has a current ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.82 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 130.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

