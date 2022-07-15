International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 3,283.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 978,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,314,000 after purchasing an additional 949,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,287,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,946,000 after purchasing an additional 212,316 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 112,345 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,185,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $39.33 on Friday. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 40.98% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

International Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

