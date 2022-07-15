Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,396 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.56% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 26,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000.

PICB opened at $21.60 on Friday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.66.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

