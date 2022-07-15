Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Invesco by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,182,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,219,000 after buying an additional 31,944 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,996 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 85,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 8.2% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 251,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,109 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,307,000 after purchasing an additional 255,634 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.33. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $27.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

In other Invesco news, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

